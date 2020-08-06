Dimbola Museum unable to open this week as planned, but Tea Rooms open daily

Dimbola Museum and Galleries has been unable to open this week as planned due to circumstances beyond their control.

A spokesperson for the Museum told News OnTheWight,

“We still have some obstacles to overcome in order to make the visitor experience Covid-19 secure and unfortunately this cannot be achieved within our planned time frame. “We’re incredibly saddened and disappointed by this setback but are remaining positive as we look forward to welcoming you all back as soon as we possibly can. “We ask for your continued patience as we work hard with our preparations.”

Tea Room is open

Don’t forget that although the museum remains closed for a while longer, the lovely Dimbola Tea Room is open every day 10am – 5pm.

When Dimbola Museum does reopen, you’ll be able to enjoy the fabulous Wight Book exhibition which has been extended after being cut short due to the Covid-19 lockdown.