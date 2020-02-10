Exhibition celebrates unique, innovative and dazzling Isle of Wight

Dimbola Museums and Galleries is delighted to host an exhibition of photographs taken from The Wight Book, a result that celebrates the unique, the innovative and dazzling Isle of Wight.

While the Island is steeped in storied history, The Wight Book – which includes a chapter on Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes – gives voice to the uncommon present-day place.

An Island community of engaging people and limitless momentum is artfully revealed in the words of twenty-two leading figures who live and work here. Along with breathtaking images that are a testament to the Island’s perpetual vitality and natural allure.

Ben Wood, photo editor of The Wight Book, said,

“Since the successful launch of The Wight Book at Nunwell House in June 2019, I have been in discussions with Dr Brian Hinton to bring an exhibition to Dimbola.”

Many volunteered their time

The Wight Book was based on the generous involvement of many volunteering professionals including ten of the Isle of Wight’s top photographers: Julian Winslow, Holly Jolliffe, Neil Williams, Peter Mumford, Christian Beasley, Stephanie Mackrill, Gary Wallis, Nick Edwards, Jason Swain and Ben Wood.

The twenty-two chapters in the book were illustrated with a selection of beautiful and arresting images created by this diverse, but complementary array of talents.

Sixty photographs on display

It is with great pride and excitement that Dimbola will be exhibiting over sixty framed prints of photographs from the book in the Olympus Gallery.

All ten of The Wight Book photographers will be exhibiting plus two extra Island photographers who also contributed to The Wight Book: Chad Powell and Braeden Carey. Of special interest since he will be exhibiting in the home of Julia Margaret Cameron, will be the portraits of Gary Wallis who photographed all twenty-two of the writers from the book.

Where and when

This exhibition is the first show since Dimbola underwent extensive renovations and marks the start of their 2020 programme.

The show takes place at Dimbola Museum and Galleries (Terrace Lane, Freshwater) from Saturday 29th February to Sunday 29th March.

The last remaining copies of The Wight Book and prints from the exhibition will be for sale. For more information please visit the Website.

Special offer for Islanders

Entry to the museum and all exhibitions is offered at the discounted rate of £2 per person for Isle of Wight residents with proof of address on the last Saturday of every month.