Dinosaurs could be set to invade golf course if new plans are approved

Five life-sized dinosaurs could move into a new home at Sandham Gardens golf course.

The Sandown golf course, first built in 1920, could have a dramatic makeover — complete with a volcano, dinosaurs and waterfall.

An application has been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council by Marino Zanti of the Needles Landmark Attraction, seeking approval for the redesign.

Three full-time jobs

The change would create three full-time jobs, with two members of staff on shift during peak season. A separate refreshment kiosk would also operate during the summer.

The new course would be designed and installed by Rockart UK, which specialise in building similar projects worldwide.

Another boost for Sandown Bay

The application is similar to the Jurassic Bay adventure golf in Shanklin, created by Isle of Wight company, Ecclestone George:

“Given the popularity of the Shanklin attraction, a course designed on a much smaller scale, it is hoped this will prove another boost to tourism in the Bay and Sandown in particular.”

The plans

The design would use the existing levels and retain some features to create a natural landscape with boulders and waterfalls interspersed with dinosaurs.

The application says:

“The Dino Adventure Course is designed as an iconic attraction, to make an instant impact with visitors to Sandown and is ideally suited to this seaside location, close to the equally iconic Dinosaur Isle Museum. “The full‐size dinosaur models will undoubtedly cause a stir, not just during their installation but also in their transportation.”

If approved, work would begin on the site in November.

The work is part of a programme of development on the site, which also includes a three-storey adventure trail to be opened in March 2019.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © RockArt