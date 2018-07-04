Sky Trail plans for Sandham Gardens approved

Last night’s Isle of Wight council planning committee approved the planning application for the Sandown Sky Trail at Sandham Gardens.

The three-tier sky trail will reach up to 13 metres in height, with a scaled down version for children under the age of seven.

Open by Spring 2019

Now approved, an order will be placed for the frame with the American-based owners and manufacturers of the Sky Trail High Ropes System. From order, the frame will take three months to be built in Michigan, and then one month to be shipped to the Island.

Following safety inspections, the attraction would open in March 2019.

Sparking ‘a new phase of regeneration’

Heritage Attractions Ltd, which owns The Needles Park, has a 50-year lease with Sandown Town Council to develop Sandham Gardens and believes the development will provide the spark for a new phase of regeneration for the area.

Marino Zanti from Heritage Attractions Ltd said,

“We’re pleased with the council’s recommendation to approve our plans for Sandown Sky Trail at Sandham Gardens. “Heritage Attractions Ltd has a great track record of running a successful Island attraction, working closely with other local businesses and employing Island residents. “We look forward to continuing to work with the councils and community to further redevelop Sandham Gardens which will bring more jobs to the area, complement the beach and existing tourism attractions, while also encouraging more people to visit. “We’re sure this can be the catalyst for the next stage of Sandown’s regeneration.”

As well as the Sky Trail, there are plans for a high specification adventure golf course, electric karts, enhanced catering and beach huts.

