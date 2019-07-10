Diocese concerned at speed of Isle of Wight council decision-making over West Wight school places

The Diocese of Portsmouth has stepped in to comment on the Isle of Wight council’s plans to move pupils from All Saints’ CE Primary School to Yarmouth CE Primary whilst All Saints’ is extended in size, and for all pupils to them move back to All Saints’ and Yarmouth close. Ed

The Diocese of Portsmouth has a high commitment to education which is seen in and through the many church schools on the Isle of Wight. We enjoy working in partnership with pupils, staff, parents, local communities and the local authority in delivering the very best learning experience for the pupils in our schools.

Acknowledge opposition

We acknowledge the opposition to these plans from governors, staff and parents connected with both schools, the level of disruption the current proposals would cause in both school communities, and the lack of practical detail put forward so far.

Understand need to reduce surplus places

However, we also understand the need to reduce surplus school places in West Wight, and the challenge that declining numbers poses for All Saints C of E Primary School in Freshwater in particular.

Concerned at speed of decision-making

We are concerned at the rapid timescales involved in taking these significant decisions.

We would welcome the opportunity to work with the local authority and representatives from both schools to ensure that the maximum support and resources are made available to minimise disruption to the pupils and the local communities involved.

Leonard: In conversation with governing bodies and local authority

The Archdeacon of the Isle of Wight, The Venerable Peter Leonard,