Rugby: Disappointing defeat for Ventnor 1st

Nolan shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

New Milton & District 1st XV 57-3 Ventnor 1st XV

Ventnor travelled to table leaders New Milton on Saturday for their first game of 2017.

Disappointingly for the squad and loyal supporters who made the drive over, it wasn’t to be a winning start to the year.

Ventnor started well and managed to get on the score board first by putting early pressure on the opposition and gaining a penalty, which was converted by Captain Andy Gough. This however would be the only points Ventnor would be able to gain for the remainder of the fixture.

Strong in attack

New Milton were strong in attack and used the wide pitch to their advantage with all their tries being scored on the wings. Ventnor had kept the score line within touching distance before the break.

Unfortunately Marc Wilkinson, who had played a large percentage of the first half with a knee injury that he sustained during the game, meant a re-shuffle and players being out of position.

Dean Magnurson was the next to pick up an injury after the whistle had gone and had to go off with what was later to be a fractured ankle.

Some positives to take from the game

Ventnor continued to battle and play to the very last minute even after going down to 14 men, and there was certainly some positives to take from the game not least of all having Man of the match Sam Pickard back playing and disrupting the opposition and causing them problems when having the ball in hand.

Ventnor now have a run of home games in which they hope to pick up points and cementing their place in Hampshire 1.

AJ Wells & Sons Man of the Match: Sam Pickard- Putting in the hard work all over the pitch, tackles carries and disrupting the opposition.

Ventnor Haven Fishery Cod Eye: Jake Babington- Half time talk, saying to keep the ball in hand and not to kick. Receiving the ball in the second half and kicking.

Team: Tucker, Price, Pratt, Dawson, Jones, Morley, Saville, Pickard, Magnurson, Wilkinson, Lines, Gough, Babington, Urbonas, Harris, Alan

Ventnor 2nd XV 28-25 Alton 2nd XV

Ventnor 2nd XV continued their good spirit from 2016 by winning their opening game of 2017.

Ed Clarke opened the scoring when he broke through the Alton defensive line, converted by Richardson. This was followed by a second Ventnor try from Aaron Newman, converted by Richardson. However, Newman was injured in the act of scoring and had to leave the field.

It was later discovered that he had actually broken his shoulder blade and will miss the rest of the season.

Captain for the day Grant Richardson scored and then converted a third try for the home team who were in complete control at 21-0. However, Alton suddenly came to life to take the lead scoring 25 unanswered points through a combination of tries, conversions and penalties. With only minutes remaining Rob Ward smashed through the Alton defence to score what would be a match winning try, again converted by Richardson.

AJ Wells & Sons Man of the Match: Harry Colson

Ventnor Haven Fishery Cod Eye: James Blake

Team: Richardson, Gough, King, Riches, Flanagan, Blake, Colson, Newman, Adkins, Engelgardt, Pettifer, Turner, Clarke

Image: martin-s under CC BY 2.0