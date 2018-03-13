Discover more Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes at the Museum of Island History (for free!)

Here’s some advance notice of an event you might want to pop along to in your lunch break on Thursday next week if you’re working in Newport.

The Museum of Island History will be open – free of charge – on Thursday 22 March (10am – 3pm) and brings with it the chance to speak to experts, look at fascinating items from the Heritage Service’s amazing collection and see their Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes exhibition.

Items from the collection

The Isle of Wight council Heritage Service has over 30,000 items, most of which are tucked away in a secret location, but between 10am – 1pm on the 22nd March Heritage Service staff will bring collections out of the store for you to explore.

It’s your chance to look through the receipts from the Thrust 2 project, read some of the personal correspondence of yacht designer Uffa Fox, and browse photographs and archives from the first hovercraft designed on the Isle of Wight.

They will also bring some of their amazing replica archaeological items for you to handle and hold.

Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes

View the new Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes exhibition.

The exhibition explores the stories of over 20 remarkable people who have contributed to the rich history of the Island; from inventors and designers to artists and architects.

Find out more

The exhibition is part of the Hidden Heroes project which features displays, talks and workshops at museums and galleries across the Isle of Wight.

Find out more about our remarkable people, remarkable stories and our remarkable Island on the Hidden Heroes Website.

The Museum of Island History is situated within the Guildhall on Newport High St.

Image: Simon Haytack under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.