Here’s the detail of all of the Isle of Wight car parking fee increases (Updated)

On Friday OnTheWight ran an article highlighting the rise in car parking prices across the Isle of Wight that they were attempting to sneak out.

While researching it, we were told by the Isle of Wight council press office that an electronic version of the document wasn’t available.

Document ‘now discovered’

The Isle of Wight council has now ‘discovered’ a Word document holding detail of parking fee increases that will come into action on 6 April 2018. Not surprising given they’d already sent it to the County Press so it could be included in the Official notices, way back on page 80.

The Word document they have now sent to us reports that it was last printed out on 7 March, so clearly was available electronically. It’s currently unclear why some in the IWC press office would not provide access to it last week.

Here it is in full.

Update 14:48 13 Mar: A reader pointed out in the comments that Blackgang Carpark is in the list the council provided OnTheWight as places they are charging for car parking. It is not in the list the County Press was paid to print (page 80). We’ve put a question into the council to ask which is correct.

THE ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL (PARKING PLACES) ORDER NO 1 2014

NOTICE OF VARIATION NO 1 2018

Notice is hereby given that The Isle of Wight Council in exercise of its powers under Sections 35C and 46A of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, the Road Traffic Act 1991 and in accordance with Section 25 of The Local Authorities’ Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England & Wales) Regulations 1996 intend to vary the charges for parking as follows:

New Charges Applicable To Isle of Wight Council Long Stay Car Parks:

Current Charge New Charge Up to 1 hour £1.00 Up to 1 hour £1.50 1-2 hours £2.00 1-2 hours £2.50 2-4 hours £3.40 2-4 hours £4.00 4-6 hours £4.50 4-6 hours £5.00 6-10 hours £6.60 6-10 hours £7.00

This variation of charge applies to the following parking places:

Lane End, Bembridge. (See above: Blackgang Viewpoint, Chale). Brunswick Road, Cowes. Mornington Road, Cowes. Avenue Road, Freshwater. Colwell Bay, Freshwater. Freshwater Bay, Freshwater. Moa Place, Freshwater. Coppins Bridge, Newport. County Hall Complex, Newport. Medina Avenue, Newport. Medina Campus, Newport. Newport Harbour North and South, Newport. Seaclose Recreation Ground, Newport. Appley Park, Ryde. Garfield Road, Ryde. Green Street, Ryde. Lind Place, Ryde. Quay Road, Ryde. St Thomas Street Upper and Lower, Ryde. The Duver, St Helens. The Duver, Seaview. Fort Street, Sandown. Station Avenue, Sandown. The Heights, Sandown. Yaverland, Sandown. Puckpool Park, Seaview. Atherley Road, Shanklin. Esplanade Gardens, Shanklin. Hope Road, Shanklin. Orchardleigh Road, Shanklin. Spa Site, Shanklin. Winchester House, Shanklin. Esplanade Car Park, Totland. Eastern Esplanade, Ventnor. Central Car Park, Ventnor. La Falaise, Ventnor. The Grove, Ventnor. River Road, Yarmouth.

New Charges Applicable To Isle of Wight Council Long Stay On-Street Parking Places:

Current Charge New Charge Up to ½ hour £0.70 Up to ½ hour Tariff Band Removed ½ hour to 1 hour £1.10 Up to 1 hour £1.50 1-2 hours £2.20 1-2 hours £2.50 2-4 hours £3.50 2-4 hours £4.00 4-6 hours £4.50 4-6 hours £5.00 6-8 hours £6.60 6-8 hours £7.00

This variation of charge applies to the following parking places:

Esplanade, Cowes. The Parade, Cowes. Canoe Lake Road, Ryde. Esplanade, Ryde. North Walk, Ryde. Culver Parade, Sandown. Esplanade, Sandown. Esplanade, Shanklin. Esplanade, Ventnor. High Street, Yarmouth.

New Charges Applicable To Isle of Wight Council Short Stay Car Parks:

Current Charge New Charge Up to ½ hour £0.90 Up to ½ hour £1.00 ½ hour to 1 hour £1.30 ½ hour to 1 hour £1.50 1-2 hours £2.40 1-2 hours £3.00 2-3 hours £3.40 2-3 hours £4.50

This variation of charge applies to the following parking places:

Cross Street, Cowes. Chapel Street, Newport. Church Litten, Newport. Lugley Car Park, Newport. New Street, Newport. Sea Street, Newport. Victoria Street, Ryde. St Johns Road, Sandown. Landguard Road, Shanklin. Vernon Meadow, Shanklin.

New Charges Applicable To Isle of Wight Council Short Stay On-Street Parking Places:

Current Charge New Charge Up to ½ hour £1.00 Up to ½ hour Tariff Band Removed ½ hour to 1 hour £1.50 Up to 1 hour £1.50 1-2 hours £2.50 1-2 hours £3.00

This variation of charge applies to the following parking places:

St Marys Road, Cowes. High Street, Newport. Holyrood Street, Newport. Lugley Street, Newport. New Street, Newport. Orchard Street, Newport. Pyle Street, Newport. Quay Street, Newport.

New Charges Applicable To High Street, Carisbrooke , New Road Car Park, Lake, Pier Road Car Park, Seaview, Broadway Car Park, Totland and Brannon Way Car Park, Wootton:

Current Charge New Charge Up to 1 hour No Charge–obtain ticket Up to 1 hour No Charge–obtain ticket 1-2 hours £2.00 1-2 hours £2.50 2-4 hours £3.40 2-4 hours £4.00 4-6 hours £4.50 4-6 hours £5.00 6-10 hours £6.60 6-10 hours £7.00

New Charges Applicable To Dinosaur Island, Sandown:

Current Charge New Charge Up to 4 hours £3.40 Up to 4 hours £4.00 4-6 hours £4.50 4-6 hours £5.00 6-8 hours £6.60 6-8 hours £7.00

New Charges Applicable To Yarmouth Harbour, Yarmouth:

Current Charge New Charge Up to 1 hour £1.00 Up to 1 hour £1.50 1-2 hours £2.00 1-2 hours £2.50 2-4 hours £3.40 2-4 hours £4.00 4-6 hours £4.50 4-6 hours £5.00 6-24 hours £6.60 6-24 hours £7.00

New Charges Applicable To Pier Square, Yarmouth:

Current Charge New Charge Up to ½ hour £0.90 Up to ½ hour £1.00 ½ hour to 1 hour £1.30 ½ hour to 1 hour £1.50 1-2 hours £2.40 1-2 hours £3.00

To Confirm The Variation Of Charge at Dudley Road, Ventnor, Market Street, Ventnor and Pound Lane, Ventnor:

Current Charge New Charge Up to ½ hour N/A Up to ½ hour £0.60 Up to 1 hour £1.00 ½ hour to 1 hour £1.00 1-2 hours £2.00 1-2 hours £1.90 2-4 hours £3.40 2-4 hours £3.40 4-6 hours £4.50 4-6 hours £4.50 6-10 hours £6.60 6-10 hours £6.60

To Confirm The Variation Of Charge at Shore Road, Bonchurch:

Current Charge New Charge Up to 1 hour £1.00 Up to 1 hour £1.00 1-2 hours £2.00 1-2 hours N/A 2-4 hours £3.40 2-4 hours N/A 4-6 hours £4.50 4-6 hours N/A 6-10 hours £6.60 1-10 hours £3.00

This Notice varies the charges as set out above. All seasonal restrictions, chargeable hours and permit concessions remain unchanged.

For further information please contact Parking Services on 01983 823714 or e-mail to parking.services@iow.gov.uk

This Notice will come into effect from 6 April 2018

Bill Murphy

Head of Contract Management (Traffic Manager)

County Hall

Newport

Isle of Wight

PO30 1UD

Image: andyarthur under CC BY 2.0