Distinguished North American poet, James Arthur, heads to Quarr Abbey

Father Luke from Quarr Abbey shares details of this free upcoming event – no booking required, just turn up on the day. Ed

Quarr Abbey is hosting a Poetry Reading at 17.40 on Saturday 23rd February 2019 in the Archway Meeting Room.

James Arthur, the distinguished North American poet (in England as a visiting fellow at Exeter College, Oxford) will be joined by three former interns of the Abbey: Blake Everitt, James Coghill and Sam Davidson, all of whom have recently had books of poetry published.

James Arthur

James Arthur is Canadian-American and lives in Baltimore, where he teaches in the Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins University. He is the author of Charms Against Lightning (Copper Canyon Press), Hundred Acre Wood (Anstruther Press) and the forthcoming The Suicide’s Son (Véhicule Press).

His poems have also appeared in The New Yorker, Poetry, The New York Review of Books, The American Poetry Review, The New Republic, and The London Review of Books.

He has received the Amy Lowell Travelling Poetry Scholarship, a Hodder Fellowship, a Stegner Fellowship, a Discovery/The Nation Prize and a Fulbright Scholarship to Northern Ireland.

Blake Everitt

Blake Everitt lives in Ventnor on the Isle of Wight and teaches English at Southampton University. His research speciality is the works of Samuel Beckett.

He is the author of the poetry collections Breathshapes and Lightgnawn (Wild Goat Press) and the play collections Goya’s Ghost, Roads of Hunger and Forgotten Grounds. He has also had poems published in Harbinger Asylum.

James Coghill

James Coghill is the author of Anteater (Eyewear Publishing) and has also had poems published in Blackbox Manifold, Shearsman, Tentacular and Quarr Abbey Newsletter, as well as in a number of the Headbook anthologies from Sidekick Books.

Among his preoccupations are ecology, Christian desert spirituality, and Early Modern literature. A second pamphlet (concerning, for the most part, piddocks) is currently in progress.

Sam Davidson

Sam Davidson is the author of Love’s Many Names (Angelico Press). He has also had poems published in Anima, Harbinger Asylum, Dawn Treader, Jesus the Imagination and Quarr Abbey Newsletter. He is based out of Hythe in the extreme South East of England facing France across the channel. He spent some time on the other side, living and working amongst Kurdish refugees and war veterans, in camps on their way to the UK and other destinations, an experience that is reflected in many of his poems.

He studied philosophy and theology at Edinburgh University and English literature with film studies at Exeter. His interests include language, anthropology, mysticism, and water sports.