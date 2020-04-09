Divers urged to stay home and save lives during Coronavirus crisis

Divers are being warned to heed Government advice to stay at home this Easter and not to go out diving over the break. The Government has been clear that during the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone needs to #StayHomeSaveLives.

While the Easter break might normally be the signal for everyone to get away, this weekend everyone from sailors to tourists is being told to stay close to home for their exercise – and that includes divers.

HM Coastguard continues working hard to keep you safe at sea and at the coast during the Covid-19 lockdown but you can help us to keep you safe by only leaving your home when absolutely necessary.

Assistant Director of Coastal Operations for HM Coastguard Pete Mizen said:

“Leisure diving is not essential. What divers need to remember is that if they get into difficulty, and the Coastguard is called that creates a greater degree of risk for us and our service. Every 999 call made could put our frontline responders at risk of Covid-19. “It would also put avoidable strain on the NHS services at a time when it could least afford it. We’ve been told that decompression chambers are currently running at reduced levels during this challenging time. You might think nothing will go wrong while you’re out but there is no guarantee that it won’t.”

News shared by the MCA. Ed

Image: hiroko yoshii under CC BY 2.0