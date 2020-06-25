Do not block coastal access gates or emergency vehicles plea from Coastguard and Inshore Rescue

If cars are parked across the coastal access points it will slow down the response time to emergency call outs

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

cars blocking gates

With the arrival of glorious hot weather and Boris Johnson’s messaging of lockdown being eased (from 4th July) the Isle of Wight’s beaches and seafronts have been bustling again.

Isle of Wight Coastguard and inshore rescue services are reminding Islanders that if they block coastal access gates it could result in tragedy (and a parking ticket).

Bembridge Coastguard yesterday tweeted a photo showing two cars blocking an access gate

Car blocking emergency vehicle
Meanwhile Ryde Rescue also tweeted about a car that was blocking access to the Ryde Rescue emergency vehicle (a tractor has to take the boat to the water when there is low tide), with a note in the window to call the driver should they need it moved!

Be mindful when parking
If you are driving to a coastal area, please make sure you are not parked across an access point or blocking in any other vehicles. These guys risk their lives to save others and don’t need the extra stress during a callout of dealing with inconsiderate drivers.

Thursday, 25th June, 2020 9:06am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nKK

Filed under: Coastguard, Emergency Services, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...