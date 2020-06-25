Do not block coastal access gates or emergency vehicles plea from Coastguard and Inshore Rescue

With the arrival of glorious hot weather and Boris Johnson’s messaging of lockdown being eased (from 4th July) the Isle of Wight’s beaches and seafronts have been bustling again.

Isle of Wight Coastguard and inshore rescue services are reminding Islanders that if they block coastal access gates it could result in tragedy (and a parking ticket).

Bembridge Coastguard yesterday tweeted a photo showing two cars blocking an access gate

Whilst out and about on our beautiful Island this week we have noticed a number of vehicles illegally parked blocking our Coastal access points. This would delay our onward progress in an emergency. As you can see the IOW Council Parking Wardens have already taken action. pic.twitter.com/N2RaDEngYR — Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team (@BembridgeCRT) June 24, 2020

Car blocking emergency vehicle

Meanwhile Ryde Rescue also tweeted about a car that was blocking access to the Ryde Rescue emergency vehicle (a tractor has to take the boat to the water when there is low tide), with a note in the window to call the driver should they need it moved!

Just been sent this photo by @BembridgeCRT Apparently the owner has left a note in window with a phone number for us to call if we need it moved. If you are the owner please move it as prob won't have time to call if we get a shout. #StillanEmergencyVehicle #PrivateProperty pic.twitter.com/WrbuCyecKH — Ryde Rescue (@RydeRescue) June 24, 2020

Be mindful when parking

If you are driving to a coastal area, please make sure you are not parked across an access point or blocking in any other vehicles. These guys risk their lives to save others and don’t need the extra stress during a callout of dealing with inconsiderate drivers.