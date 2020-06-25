Small rise in the number of Isle of Wight Covid-19 cases

The number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has increased to 203.

Anecdotally there have been more cases of Coronavirus in the community, with Island residents who are showing symptoms self-isolating.

The statistics

On the Isle of Wight 82 people have died after testing positive to Covid-19. This is made up of three at home; 39 in hospital; 39 in Isle of Wight care homes; and one at the hospice.

Find out more

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

