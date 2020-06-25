Small rise in the number of Isle of Wight Covid-19 cases

The number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen, as the UK figure reaches 306,862

Covid-19 test tube

The number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has increased to 203.

Anecdotally there have been more cases of Coronavirus in the community, with Island residents who are showing symptoms self-isolating.

The statistics
On the Isle of Wight 82 people have died after testing positive to Covid-19. This is made up of three at home; 39 in hospital; 39 in Isle of Wight care homes; and one at the hospice.

Find out more
A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay alert and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Image: Pixabay under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 25th June, 2020 9:34am

brevity

Are you able to report how many tests are being CONDUCTED on the Isle of Wight? That’s seems like an important number in understanding where we are with this.

25, June 2020 11:15 am
Sally Perry

Yes, isn’t it? Unfortunately it’s one of the eight questions posed a month ago that remain unanswered. We asked Public Health and NHSX via the IWC, who bumped us over to the Dept for health and social care – they promised we’d get the figures a week later, but it’s now been three weeks and still not answers.

25, June 2020 11:59 am

