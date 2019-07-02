Do the right thing and come forward, say Police to hit and run driver

Following last week’s serious incident involving a hit and run driver, police issue this appeal. Ed

Officers investigating a collision in Newport have identified the man who they believe was driving one of the vehicles.

Police are appealing directly to this man to do the right thing and come forward.

The collision, which involved a BMW and a Vauxhall Astra, happened on Briddlesford Road, Newport at 5.45pm on Thursday 27 June.

The driver of the Astra, a 28-year-old woman from Ryde, sustained serious and life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment, where she remains in a critical condition. Her family are by her side at hospital.

The driver of the BMW left the scene before police arrived.

Jackson: We are actively seeking this man

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, said:

“Our investigation is progressing and we have identified the person we believe was driving the BMW at the time of the collision. We are actively seeking this man and are continuing to gather information about the collision. “I’d like to appeal directly to this man to come forward. You know who you are. Do the right thing and hand yourself in. “I would like to thank the community for their continued support and those who have come forward with information to assist our inquiry.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting Operation Mirage.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0