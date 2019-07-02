Young Isle of Wight mother still in coma after hit and run. Over £9,000 raised to support family

Last Thursday (27th June), Islander Becky Wall was involved in a hit and run car incident that has left her fighting for her life.

The Isle of Wight mother of a young child remains in a coma and police are still appealing for information surrounding the two men who fled the scene of the serious road traffic incident.

A fundraising campaign was quickly launched to help the family of Becky cover the cost of travel etc, whilst she remains in intensive care unit at Southampton General Hospital.

Fundraiser reaches over £9,000

Having been shared widely across social media with many people making personal pleas to friends and family to share, over 600 people have donated to the fundraiser which has already reached over £9,000. You can donate here.

Set up by her brother in law, Alex Blundell, the fund will help

TRAVEL: (Ferry costs alone are mounting into the hundreds as well as cross country driving / trains)

ACCOMMODATION: ( Currently the family is split between hospital accommodation, a camper van, daily travel to the isle of wight and across the country, I would like to be able to book an AirBnB for the week so the entire family have a place to rest when not by Becky’s side)

BECKY’S BILLS: (If Becky pulls through she will have an extremely long road to recovery, if she fully recovers at all. We would like to be able to cover her rent, bills and other varius financial commitments whilst she is in hospital

SUPPORT FOR LEYANA (During this time Leyana (Becky’s Daughter) is being cared for by her father Aaron and family, Aaron is not from the Isle of Wight but is staying for the foreseeble future, away from work, whilst the situation unfolds.

As well as a multitude of unforseen bills and expenses that crop up during times like this.

Keep Becky and her family in your thoughts

Alex says,

“We understand that not everyone will be able to help, and just want you all to know your well wishes and thoughts are greatly received. “All monies raised will be spent and recorded carefully, and any money left other will be split between a donation to the NICU of Southampton Hospital and The Air Ambulance charity that helped get Becky to Southampton as quickly as possible. “Thank you for taking the time to read this, thank you for your support and well wishes. Please share this post, and keep Becky and her family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

If you would like to donate to the fund, pop over to the Facebook donate page.