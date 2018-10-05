Documentary examines Isle of Wight education system and what it’s like to grow up here

Peter shares this latest news. Ed

In September students and alumni from several Scottish universities decided to work on a non-profit independent film project about educational challenges on the Island.

The Director, Anastasia Wlaschin-Wiest grew up on the Island attending Bishop Lovett Middle School, Medina High School and the Island Innovation Trust VI Form and experienced the change from a three to a two tier system.

The Island education system

She returns after finishing university to speak with locals about their experiences of living and learning on the Isle of Wight; she endeavours to examine the community, which supports and surrounds the student experience.

The film focuses on the Island education system and looks at what it is like to grow up here as students and to work here as teachers. Headteachers and teachers, students, a local education union secretary and several other local community members were interviewed.

They were asked how things could be improved and whether the Island was indeed cut adrift.

An insight into the challenges faced

Anastasia said,

“We hope the project will provide an insight into some of the challenges facing schools on the Island through the personal account of someone who went through secondary education there and raise the profile of this issue. “When it is complete, we are hoping to have a screening on the Isle of Wight – hopefully early next year, as well as to send it to several film festivals across the UK.”

Vital to tackle fragmentation

The Director and other members of the team spoke with Peter Shreeve, Joint local Secretary of the National Education Union, who said,

“It is good to see that ex-students like Anastasia are doing well and can be held up as role-models for those presently attending school. “However, it is self-evident that some Island students have received rather less educational stability than they deserve and there is much that could be changed and improved. “Bringing all schools under the same system of democratic accountability and support is the vital next step to tackling the fragmentation that has been the mantra of government. “For example, we need to give the role of providing school places and building new schools back to local authorities and this should be welcomed by the many parents, carers, teachers, school support staff and even schools, which have been failed by the current system and cut adrift.”

Image: From left to right; Peter Shreeve, local secretary of National Education Union, Anastasia Wlaschin-Wiest – Director; Martina Amoretti – Assistant Director; Louise Deschamps – Producer; Allegra Stodolsky – Director of Photography