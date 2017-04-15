Don your fancy dress and get paddling for the Wave Project

Corrine shares details of this upcoming charity event. Ed

The loudest charity event on water – The Wave Project’s Paddle Out Loud – is coming the Isle of Wight in less than two weeks.

Join paddlers on 30th April who will be donning their fluro kit to raise money for The Wave Project.

What is Paddle Out LOUD?

Paddle Out LOUD is a series of unforgettable fancy-dress paddle events across the UK. Hundreds of paddlers will be paddling a craft of their choice, all with the aim of raising money for surf therapy charity, the Wave Project.

The charity’s award winning intervention is now delivered at 12 locations across the UK, including Compton Beach on the west coast.

It’s fundraising events like Paddle Out Loud that make it possible for the Wave Project to help change the lives of many young adults and children with a mental health issue.

Not a race

Paddle Out Loud is not a race, it’s a fun, family friendly event that is open to everyone. A great team bonding day out of a way to get friends or colleagues together for a day of fancy dress fun on the water.

Wave Project Isle of Wight Coordinator, Abbie James said:

“We’re so stoked to bring Paddle Out Loud to the Isle of Wight for another year! “We hope to raise lots of funds for our surf therapy courses and looking forward to watching the paddlers.”

Choice of two paddles

Paddle Out Loud Isle of Wight will be offering two paddles, the main 10-mile paddle will launch from Niton and the 2.5-mile paddle will start from Shanklin, with both paddles ending at Sandown.

With the English Channel on the right and spectacular coastline of the Island on the left, this route makes for an epic paddle for all abilities.

Register now

The event will end with a BBQ to enjoy after an exhilarating paddle. Registration will take place at 8:30am with the main paddle launching at 9am.

For more information, how the event or how to get involved head over to the Website and get in touch.