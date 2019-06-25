Donate before Thursday morning to help Isle of Wight Prostate Cancer team win top prize

If you were ever going to donate to Ian Gregory’s incredible cycle challenge this is the time to do it.

In his 50th birthday year, Ian set himself a huge mileage target in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, some 11,680 miles, that’s one mile for each and every man who will lose his battle with prostate cancer in 2019.

First stage of Tour de France

Ian explains,

“As you may know I will be once again riding the Grand Depart Classic, or the first stage of the Tour de France in Brussels on Saturday 29th June 2019. “I’m just one of four other guys who have all ridden this epic event for Prostate Cancer UK since the start in 2016 and we are all part of Team #PCUK Prostate Train.”

So close to the top prize

He goes on to say,

“There is a prize for the team that raises the most amount of money and the cut off is midday on Thursday 27th June. For the past 11 months we have topped the Leaderboard however we have just seen that we are now in second place for the first time ever! “After all the hard work put in by everyone over the past 11 months, our helpers, our sponsors, the wives and the guys riding this event, we can not allow this accolade to slip from our grasp at the 11th hour!”

In 2016 Ian brought a Yellow Jersey home to the Isle of Wight from this event, the team prize would just go to show what the Isle of Wight can do when it really matters. This is despite him having Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain disorder. He also has eight damaged discs in his spine, Arthritis and Tempro-mandibular dysfunction disorder.

Show your support

If you were going to make a donation to Prostate Cancer UK, no matter how big or small, Ian begs you to make it by 11.30am on Thursday 27th June 2019.

You can do this on his Just Giving Page, or via the donate button on his Facebook Page.

No matter how small your donation, it could make all the difference to Ian’s team winning the prize.