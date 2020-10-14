Don’t miss chance to enter rural entrepreneurs in Rural Business Awards

Local business owner and Rural Business Award winner, Emma Theunissen from Whitwell is encouraging fellow rural entrepreneurs to showcase their work, products and services to the nation at the 2020/2021 Rural Business Awards.

Entries for this year’s competition close on Friday 16th October.

Sixth year of awards

The Rural Business Awards 2020/21, supported by Amazon, marks the sixth year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy.

The awards are organised by rural businesses for rural businesses, to celebrate the achievements of rural companies and develop a strong network for rural business owners.

Nettlecombe Farm

At last year’s event, Nettlecombe Farm from Whitwell won the Best Rural Tourism Business Award.

Nettlecombe Farm is a working farm that offers luxurious self-catering holiday accommodation, coarse fishing, yoga retreats and function barn hire.

A chance to win national award

Due to the impact of Covid-19, the regional finals will not take place this year and instead, businesses on the Isle of Wight will be judged alongside companies from across the UK for the chance to compete for a national award.

Entries will close on Friday 16th October and the shortlist will be announced on Monday 16th November. The winners will then be announced at the National Final Awards Ceremony on Thursday 25th February 2021.

13 categories

There are 13 categories businesses can enter, ranging from Best Rural Start-Up Business and Best Rural Diversification Project; through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and The Triumph Over Adversity Award.

Emma Theunissen from Nettlecombe Farm said,

“I want to encourage all rural businesses on the Isle of Wight to sign up to this year’s awards before the deadline passes on Friday 16th October. “The Isle of Wight has a bustling rural economy and it was a privilege to represent local rural industries at the 2019/20 Awards.”

Gurr: A challenging year for many rural businesses

Doug Gurr, UK Country Manager, Amazon, said,

“This year has been challenging for many rural businesses and it’s more important than ever to show our support for them. “The Rural Business Awards are a great opportunity to highlight the outstanding contribution of rural businesses and I would like to wish all businesses the best of luck for this year’s competition.”

Price: We stand with all rural businesses

Director and Co-Founder of The Rural Business Awards, Anna Price, added,

“We stand with all rural businesses who have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future of the rural business sector and we are excited to shine a light once again on the best rural businesses in the UK. “Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enter, sign up before Friday 16th October to be in with a chance of winning.”

The National Final Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday 25th February 2021.

Rural businesses can submit their award entries until Friday 16th October, for any of the 13 categories via the Website.

News shared by Rachel on behalf of the Rural Business Awards. Ed