Don’t miss Isle of Wight creative commission opportunity

Quay Arts are looking to commission engaging digital resources for children and families to access online, as part of our family outreach programme supported by the Daisie Rich Trust.

We are seeking expressions of interest from artists, makers, creatives for new content that can be shared digitally, such as live or pre-recorded video, audio, worksheets and templates, or a blend.

There is no specific theme, but material should be appropriate to the audience and have a participatory or learning element.

Expressions of interest should:

be engaging for children

not require prior knowledge of an art form

not require specialist materials to join in

Proposed resource/s should be:

minimum of X2 A4 sides (if worksheets) – maximum of X6 A4 sides

minimum of 10 minutes (if video / audio) – maximum of 30 minutes (can be chunked up)

high quality

Along with expression of interest, you may wish to supply a CV, link to examples of your work, and outline how you plan to realise the resource, along with any relevant experience of working with children and families.

This opportunity is open to those 18 and over. X3 commissions will be awarded attracting a fee of £150 per commission.

An additional limited materials budget will be made available. We are unable to provide funds to cover purchase of digital resources but may be able to assist with small equipment loan such as digital SLR camera / tripod etc upon request.

Application schedule:

Deadline for applications: Fri 22 Jan / noon

Commissions awarded: Mon 25 Jan

Deadline for delivery of resource: Fri 12 Feb

Please email any queries / your expression of interest (proposal) to: [email protected]

News shared by Tayla on behalf of Quay Arts Centre. Ed