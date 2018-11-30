Don’t miss Isle of Wight sailors on your TV screens tonight

Thanks to Reg White, Cowes XOD Division Captain for sharing details of this screening taking place tonight (Friday) on Channel 5. Tina Scott explains, Ed

From last week’s trailer, it looks likely that the XODs will feature in this week’s Episode (2) of the Channel 5 series “Britain by Boat” on Friday 30th November 2018 at 8pm.

The Channel 5 travelogue series reunites Michael Buerk and John Sergeant to explore Britain’s coastline by yacht. After the first episode on the East coast, Episode 2 is filmed in the Solent.

Cowes Corinthian YC

At the end of June, the Cowes Corinthian YC was contacted by Channel 5 who were filming Britain by Boat involving Michael Buerk and John Sergeant, so CCYC asked the X fleet if they could get them out racing. The Cowes fleet was scrambled and 12 boats went out for two windward/leeward races on the Bramble Bank.

Michael Buerk went out on X175 XENON with Andrew Cooper and Peter Neville-Jones, while John Sergeant sailed on X86 AORA with Sarah Ross, Matt Holmes and Claire Turner.

The sailing duo

Michael Buerk is well known as a journalist and newsreader, whose claims to fame include the reporting of the Ethiopian famine in 1984 that lead to the Band Aid charity record and the Live Aid Concert, and surviving three weeks on “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of here!”.

John Sergeant is a television and radio journalist, at various times the BBC’s Chief Political Correspondent and ITN’s Political Editor, who withdrew from “Strictly Come Dancing” in Week ten after the public repeatedly voted him in, concerned there was a real danger he might win it.

Catch up later

If you miss the programme, Britain by Boat will be on My5 catch up TV.