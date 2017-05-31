Tim shares details of the last Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra (IWSO) concert. Ed

Saturday 1st July will see the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra take to the stage of the Medina Theatre for their final concert of this season.

Under the baton of Jonathan Butcher they will be performing a programme called “Carnival at Sea” which will be part of the Island’s “Festival of the Sea”.

The concert starts at 7.15pm and features a variety of seas related music including La Mer and a selection from Pirates of the Caribbean, so there really is something for the whole family.

Book now

The four concerts so far this season have sold out, and with less than 100 left for this concert, it looks likely this will also sell out. So, to avoid disappointment book your tickets now.

You can book by phone (01983 823884), book online or in person at the theatre.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

