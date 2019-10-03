Don’t miss out on grants available through National Lottery Community Fund

The MP encourages anyone with a new or existing group to exploit the opportunities for funding. It’s a year-round fund and open to everyone.

Men in sheds with banner saying thank you

MP Bob Seely is calling all community groups in need of funding to consider seeking support from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The fund – which awarded over half a billion pounds to more than 12,000 community projects across the UK last year – is designed to fund projects that bring people together and build strong relationships.

Island success stories
The fund is already providing financial support for several Island projects including the Brighstone Community Cinema, St Catherine’s Community Garden and the Bembridge and Cowes Men in Sheds projects.

It is also supporting the purchase of a new sailing boat for disabled people, as well as other Island projects.

Seely: Exploit the opportunities for funding
Bob said,

“I know there are lots of Island organisations who work so hard to bring people in communities together who could benefit from this fund.

“I encourage anyone with a new or existing group to exploit the opportunities for funding. This is a year-round fund and is open to everyone so it’s worth exploring.”

More information can be found on the National Lottery Community Fund Website.

