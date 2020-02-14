Don’t miss the half term fun at Newport Roman Villa

Get ‘hands on with history’ at Newport Roman Villa during the February half-term school holiday.

The villa will be open for two days at half-term, Monday 17th and Wednesday 19th February. You will be able to explore the well-preserved Roman remains, including one of the best preserved bath suites in southern England.

The villa provides an insight into life on the Island in Roman times and also has a beautiful garden and fascinating museum display area.

Wicked Wolf Masks

On Monday 17th February you can learn about the fascinating Roman February festival of Lupercalia.

You can make your own wolf mask to take home and complete a photo hunt around the villa to gather fascinating facts about wolves.

Fantastic Face Pots

On Wednesday 19th February you can make your own Roman face pot from clay, decorated with a face inspired by examples from ancient times.

The family friendly activities are just £1 per person, including admission to this incredible third century Roman farmhouse.

Drop in between 10.30am and 3pm. No booking is required and the activities are suitable for all ages.

All the events are organised by the Isle of Wight Council Heritage Service.

1,700 year old farmhouse

Newport Roman Villa is a 1,700 year old farmhouse and a Scheduled Ancient Monument in the care of the Isle of Wight Council’s heritage service.

It was discovered in 1926 when the owner of a nearby house dug foundations for a garage, and subsequent excavations revealed extensive remains of a late Romano-British farmhouse built around 280 AD.

The well-preserved remains provide a fascinating insight into country life in third century Britain. As well as a fine bath suite, the villa had under floor heating and mosaic floors.

Sections of the villa have been reconstructed to illustrate the building materials used; you can peep into a Roman kitchen and see a slave preparing a Roman feast.

Find out more

You can find Newport Roman Villa in Cypress Road, Newport (PO30 1HA), tel: (01983) 823433.

News of events shared by the Isle of Wight council press office. Ed