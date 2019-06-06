Don’t miss ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles: The Hit Farce’ at Ventnor Fringe Festival

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is almost upon us (note the new dates 23rd-28th July). The six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature more than 300 artists from across the world.

The Hound of the Baskervilles: The Hit Farce!

Tickets are starting to sell fast, so make sure you snap yours up for this inventive and hilarious comedy mystery, which features two fearless actors playing every role in this fast paced farce (book now).

Sherlock Holmes and his incomparable sidekick, Dr Jane Watson, are going on Holiday! Fresh of the back of the first leg of their UK Tour and (an anticipated) 12 Olivier Award nominations. The terrific twosome are coming to the Isle of Wight with a very special version of their hit show: The Hound of the Baskervilles. Follow Holmes and Watson on their journey from the streets of London to the Devonshire Moors as they attempt to solve the mystery of… The Hound of the Baskervilles!

Secure your seats

The twosome are offering a choice of four performances at the Ventnor Fringe Festival as part of their UK Tour!

Shows are at 7:30pm each night from 24th – 27th July under the canopy of the impressive Magpie venue on Park Avenue, Ventnor.

Book your seats now via the Fringe Website (or at Ventnor Exchange) to avoid disappointment as this is expected to be very popular

What people say

The show has had some fantastic reviews, and if these soundbites don’t whet your appetite, we don’t know what will:

★★★★

“It’s a winner and should quite rightly attract appreciative audiences”

North West End

“Fantastic, farcical, clever fun… a romp of a play.”

Living Edge Magazine

“The Hound of the Baskervilles is an absolute must-see!”

Manchester’s Finest

“A real treat… delivers big-time entertainment.”

The Greater Manchester Reviewer

“It is one of the best parodies we’ve ever seen… This is a show that has to be seen… Worth every penny of the ticket price.”

Banbury Magazine

“Silliness and amusment, peppered with gales of laughter from the audiences… A thoroughly enjoyable evening.”

Canal St.

The detail

The show runs for 70 minutes and please note that it includes more sexual references and innuendo than you can shake a sausage at and is not suitable for those under the age of 16 or those of a sensitive disposition.

Images: © The Other Richard

