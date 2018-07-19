Don’t miss Thomas Luke in Ventnor on Friday night

Lovers of classical music are in for a treat on Friday night (20th July).

Thomas Luke, a very talented young pianist from Ryde, has organised a recital at St Alban The Martyr Church in Ventnor.

The piano recital will include some wonderful performances of composers including Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Debussy.

Award-winning pianist
Thomas is only 14 years old, but is already beyond Grade 8 (he is studying for his diploma) and studies at the Junior Royal Academy of Music every Saturday.

Having has won multiple trophies in both the Isle of Wight Music and Drama Festival and the Portsmouth Music and Drama Festival, this recital promises a wonderful evening of Isle of Wight talent.

Entry is free and refreshments will be available.

For a flavour of what to expect see the video below

Thursday, 19th July, 2018 4:27pm

By

