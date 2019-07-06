Don’t miss Tropicalia Island’s one-off performance at Ventnor Fringe Festival

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is almost upon us (note the new dates 23rd-28th July). The six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature more than 300 artists from across the world.

Tropicalia Island

After a sold out opening at Vault Festival and about to be presented at Arcola Theatre as part of CASA – London’s Festival of Latin American Arts, Tropicalia Island arrives at Isle of Wight for one evening only, at The Magpie venue, part of Ventnor Fringe 2019.

A dark comedy theatre piece about immigration, refugees and tropical corruption.

Surreal one woman show

This is the first show produced by Tropical Company, based in London and founded by the Brazilians Fernanda Mandagará and Ramiro Silveira.

It brings to the stage a surreal one-woman show that challenges accents and defies reality. Inflatable coconut trees, exotic drinks, pineapple hats and carnival costumes make an idyllic world where an immigration officer dances and performs explaining the rules of entering her country.

The actress Fernanda Mandagará was recently commissioned by the Arts Council England in the program Developing Your Creative Practice. The director Ramiro Silveira is a world known theatre practitioner and leads the BA World Performance program at East15 Drama School.

The world is ending. Only three safe places remain: the Himalayas, the North Pole and Tropicalia Island. A native emigration officer receives refugees (the audience) willing to flee from their submersed countries to seek asylum in her tropical paradise. Of course, there are rules and it won’t be easy for the “exotic white” people to fit in. Tropicalia Island is about extreme right-wing presidents, hot countries and cold hearts, the stereotypes provoking laughter and reflection.

An evening of laughter and surprises

Brazilian music, choreographies and carnival portray a dystopic reality where there is no escape other than accepting the rules. The audience testifies Tropicalia Island immigration process, facing absurd requirements and impossible tasks, actually not far from reality.

An evening of laughter and surprises. A tropical escape to reality. Will you be accepted?

Book now

Tropicalia Island’s one performance on the Isle of Wight takes place at The Magpie, Ventnor Park on Thursday 25th July at 9.15pm.



Book your tickets priced at £10 each or £8 for concessions.

Running time is one hour with no interval. Contains some strong language Suitable for ages 15 +

