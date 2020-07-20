Don’t miss your chance to vote in the next elections: Return Isle of Wight council’s electoral registration form

Local residents are being warned not to lose their voice on decisions that affect them by making sure their electoral registration details are up to date.

With elections for the Isle of Wight Council, town, parish and community councils, and the Police and Crime Commissioner due to take place on the Isle of Wight in May 2021, this is an important opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part.

Keeping electoral register up to date

The annual canvass ensures the Isle of Wight Council can keep the electoral register up to date, identifying any residents who are not registered so they can be encouraged to do so. Once registered, they would then be able take part in any future elections.

Claire Shand, electoral registration officer at the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“It’s important residents keep an eye out for letters from us, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address on the Island. “To make sure you are able to have your say at the elections in May 2021, simply follow the instructions in your letter. “If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the letters or forms we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online, or we’ll send you information explaining how to do this in the post.”

Have you moved recently

People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration letters from the Isle of Wight Council, and check the details.

Research by the Electoral Commission indicates that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

Across Britain, 92 per cent of people who have been at their property for more than 16 years will be registered, compared to 36 per cent of people who have lived at an address for less than one year.

Will help avoid home visits from canvassers

Melanie Davidson, head of support and improvement at the Electoral Commission, said:

“It’s really important everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so. “Making sure you provide the necessary information to your local authority when it is needed will ensure the process runs smoothly. This is particularly helpful in the current public health situation, as it will help avoid the need for home visits from canvassers. “There’s lots of helpful information about registering to vote on our Website.”

Any residents who have any questions can contact the Isle of Wight Council electoral registration team or via [email protected]

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed