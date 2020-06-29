‘Don’t start fires in the open’ say Isle of Wight Fire Service after tackling deliberately set bonfire in Fort Victoria woods

After the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a bonfire in the woods at Fort Victoria, they share this message, “The advice is very simple…. don’t start fires in the open!”

Freshwater Fire Station crew attend fire in woods at Fort Victoria

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been kept busy in recent weeks due to a series of fires in public spaces caused by discarded BBQs or makeshift bonfires.

Last weekend was no exception, with Freshwater Fire Station’s crew and two tenders attending a deliberately set bonfire in the woods at Fort Victoria.

“Don’t start fires in the open”
Thanks to the response from the fire fighters, the fire was extinguished and fire safety and environmental safety advice given to those involved.

To the public, they say,

“The advice is very simple…. don’t start fires in the open!”

Freshwater Fire Station crew attend fire in woods at Fort Victoria
Freshwater Fire Station crew attend fire in woods at Fort Victoria
Freshwater Fire Station crew attend fire in woods at Fort Victoria
Freshwater Fire Station crew attend fire in woods at Fort Victoria
Freshwater Fire Station crew attend fire in woods at Fort Victoria
Freshwater Fire Station crew attend fire in woods at Fort Victoria
Freshwater Fire Station crew attend fire in woods at Fort Victoria

Image: © Friends of Freshwater Fire Station

Monday, 29th June, 2020 10:44am

By

