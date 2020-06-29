‘Don’t start fires in the open’ say Isle of Wight Fire Service after tackling deliberately set bonfire in Fort Victoria woods

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been kept busy in recent weeks due to a series of fires in public spaces caused by discarded BBQs or makeshift bonfires.

Last weekend was no exception, with Freshwater Fire Station’s crew and two tenders attending a deliberately set bonfire in the woods at Fort Victoria.

“Don’t start fires in the open”

Thanks to the response from the fire fighters, the fire was extinguished and fire safety and environmental safety advice given to those involved.

To the public, they say,

“The advice is very simple…. don’t start fires in the open!”

