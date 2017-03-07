Drink driver who ended up in River Medina sentenced in court

The 29 year old woman from Shanklin – who had to be rescued from the River Medina last month after her car careered off Coppins Bridge roundabout and into the river – appeared in court on the Isle of Wight today (Tuesday).

The court watched CCTV of the woman driving around the roundabout, narrowly missing another car, before ending up in the river. The Magistrates said she was lucky to have not been seriously injured or killed.

The court heard how the driver had planned to take a taxi home after a night out, but got behind the wheel after discovering she’d left her bank card at home.

Almost four times over the limit

The driver, an estate agent, was found to be over three and a half times the legal alcohol limit – a breath sample she gave reading 130mg (35mg is the legal limit).

The County Press report that the woman was “sentenced to eight weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete a community order with a requirement to complete 25 days of rehabilitation and 100 hours of unpaid work. She must pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge. She was banned from driving for 32 months.”

Source: IWCP

Image: © IOW Police

