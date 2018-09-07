Drop in free Isle of Wight adult dental treatments due to Gov’s ‘hostile environment’, BDA claims

Around 6,000 fewer free dental treatments were carried out on the Isle of Wight last year, with industry leaders saying a “hostile environment” is putting off low income patients.

Over the 2017-18 financial year 18,386 free courses of treatment were given to adults, including check ups, fillings and urgent extractions, according to NHS Digital figures.

Higher than average drop

However this was a 26% drop on 2013-14, when 6,554 more free courses of treatment were offered.

Across England the number of free dental treatments has decreased by almost a quarter.

Aggressive approach by Government

The British Dental Association claims low income patients are “turning away from NHS dentistry in droves”, due to the Government’s aggressive approach to stop ineligible patients.

It believes people who should receive free dental care are not seeking treatment over fears they will be fined for a wrongful claim.

The Government’s advertising campaign uses the slogan “don’t assume you’re entitled”.

Adults are eligible for free dental care if they are pregnant or on low income benefits.

Drop in band 2 treatments

The type of procedures with the largest drop on the Isle of Wight were Band 2 treatments, which decreased by 32%.

These are intermediate levels of treatment, and include fillings, extractions and root canal work.

Increase in fines

The BDA says many patients have received £100 fines for simply ticking the wrong box on the form.

It claims the number of fines issued in England has increased by more than 12 times, from 33,887 in 2012-13 to 428,000 in 2017-18.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesman said:

“We want every child and adult to have access to free NHS dental care if they are eligible and we are looking at ways of simplifying the process for vulnerable people. “But it is absolutely right that we recoup money from patients who incorrectly claim free services so it can be reinvested back into the NHS.”

BDA: “Failed government policy”

The BDA’s chairman of general dental practice Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen said:

“This huge fall in NHS attendance amongst patients exempt from NHS charges is the logical outcome of failed government policy. “Ministers have created a hostile environment for vulnerable groups and those on low incomes who have a right to free dentistry. These patients, often with complex needs, require early intervention not the ever-present threat of fines. “Sadly the Government has shown no interest in getting hard to reach families to attend, when prevention could save our NHS millions.”

Article shared by Data Reporter as part of OnTheWight’s collaboration with Press Association and Urbs Media