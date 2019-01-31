Drop in number of Isle of Wight patients airlifted to mainland for emergency

Compared to the year before the number of Isle of Wight patients being airlifted to the mainland for emergency hospital treatment has dropped significantly. OnTheWight has the details.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Isle of Wight helipad

The number of Isle of Wight patients being airlifted to the mainland for emergency hospital treatment has dropped significantly.

A freedom of information request, submitted to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, revealed the St Mary’s Hospital helipad was used 133 times in 2018/19, compared with 232 times in 2016/17 — a drop of 40 per cent.

A trust spokesperson said there was no specific reason for the decline.

Used 2-3 times per week
During the last year the helipad was used, on average, two to three times a week. In 2016/17, it was used four to five times a week.

Helipad usage continues to be split almost equally between the UK Coastguard and air ambulances.

Last year, 89 patients were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, 42 to Southampton General, one to Salisbury and one to the Royal Marsden.

The hospital helipad was unveiled in 2013 by the Duke of Kent and cost £1.45 million to build, £250,000 of which was provided by the HELP Appeal charity.

Thursday, 31st January, 2019 3:45pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mda

Filed under: Air Ambulance, Ambulance, Emergency Services, Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, LDRS

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*