Drunk pair rescued from Isle of Wight cemetery after being lost for two hours in the dark

Two ‘intoxicated people’ were freed from East Cowes Cemetery last night (Wednesday) by firefighters.

A call was made to the emergency services around 9.30pm after the two became trapped inside the cemetery.

According to the Fire Service, they had been lost in the dark for two hours and were very cold and wet.

Helped prevent a larger tragedy

A taxi was called or them and the Fire Service say their intervention helped prevent a larger tragedy on a cold and wet night.

A small tornado (or similar) was thought to have happened in Cowes and East Cowes last night.

Source: Isle of Wight Radio and County Press

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview