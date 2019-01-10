Duke of Edinburgh scheme helps to shape future leaders

The council share this latest news. Ed

More than 70 young people received Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) awards at an annual ceremony recently.

The event took place at the Isle of Wight College, Newport and saw 77 young Islanders receive their awards from the Lord-Lieutenant of Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White.

Gold, Silver and Bronze

Michael Archer, Ellie Burke, Alice Chambers, Timothy Pearl, Abbie-Louise Howard and Daniel Ramsbottom-Clark were the six gold award recipients, with a further 16 young people reaching silver level and 55 achieving bronze.

They all carried out various tasks over the last year which helped the Island’s community, including volunteering with charities or other local organisations, as well as undertaking expeditions, learning new skills and participating in sporting activities.

Hobart: Helps shape future leaders

Cabinet member for environment and heritage, Cllr John Hobart, said,

“I’d like to congratulate all our award recipients on their achievements – it shows they have the self-motivation and will to succeed. I wish them all the best in the future. “I believe that the DofE scheme gives the opportunity to push yourself and really does help shape future leaders. Life isn’t just about academic achievements, it is also about community involvement, awareness and responsibility – all of which are explored under the DofE award scheme.”

Support from volunteer leaders

Guests were welcomed to the presentations by Terry Gaskin, the college’s DofE manager. All the participants were supported by volunteer leaders from schools and organisations across the Island including Cowes Open Award Centre; Brading Youth Club, Island Innovations, Medina College, Challenge and Adventure, Newport Open Award Centre, Christ the King college and Isle of Wight College in Newport.

Get involved

DofE programmes are delivered in the UK under licence by over 2,600 partners, (Licensed Organisations, such as the Isle of Wight Council and our schools), who offer it in over 10,000 DofE centres such as youth clubs, voluntary organisations, schools, academies, colleges, universities, young offender institutions, hospitals, homeless shelters and businesses, which are run and supported by around 40,000 adult volunteers.

Anyone aged 14 to 24 can enrol on the DofE scheme. To do so, they should email: carol.taverner@iow.gov.uk

Fact File

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a youth awards programme founded in the United Kingdom in 1956 by Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The award is available to all 14-24 year olds, regardless of their background.

The DofE is delivered in 141 countries and territories worldwide

Image: © Suzanne Whitewood