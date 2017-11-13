Emma shares this latest news from the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. Ed

Do you have a Will, or does it need updating? That is the important question Islanders are being asked as Earl Mountbatten Hospice launches Make a Will Month (November 2017).

Making a Will is one of the most important things people can do, to ensure your loved ones are looked after when you die and that your estate and possessions are distributed according to your wishes. However, many people still put off making a Will.

Take action now

Although an updated Will is important at any time of year, the hospice is using November to highlight the many reasons people should take action now:

Appoint a guardian of your choice to look after any underage children

Provide for children from a previous marriage or partnership

Appoint Executors to carry out the administration of your estate, either family members, friends or a professional such as your solicitor

Remember family, friends with a keepsake or financial gift

Remember your favourite charity

Detail any particular funeral arrangements, for example cremation or burial

Donations to the Hospice

During Make a Will Month, two Isle of Wight solicitors have very generously waived their fee for people wanting to make a simple Will in exchange for a £75 donation (single Will) or £150 donation (mirror Wills) to the hospice. Terms and conditions apply (please see Website).

Therefore, making or updating your Will during November will also help Earl Mountbatten Hospice to continue its support to Islanders when they need us most. Once you have taken care of your loved ones, you may wish to discuss with your solicitor leaving a gift to charity in your Will.

Incredibly important issue

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive at Earl Mountbatten, said:

“We’re really grateful to our participating solicitors who are donating their time and helping us to raise awareness of this incredibly important issue. “Planning your wishes well in advance is so important, as it helps families and friends to know exactly what you want and prevents any unnecessary confusion and conflict at the end of a person’s life. “Our aim is to support many more Islanders so that they have this peace of mind in future.”

Image: ken_mayer under CC BY 2.0