East Cowes Crafters hit up the town with a seaside theme

Brightening up the town for residents and visitors, the East Cowes Crafters really have made the arch in East Cowes a focal point, bringing it to life in so many different ways

East Cowes Crafters decorate the town with a seaside theme

News shared by Cllr Karl Love, Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes. Ed

Our town crafters really think outside the box and have come up with a bucket load of interesting ideas and displays. Their latest efforts certainly brings a smile to the people of East Cowes and those visiting the town.

The crafters really have made the arch in East Cowes a focal point, bringing it to life in so many different ways.

We have all now become so used to their colourful artwork that we wonder what will be on the arch next? I know that there are some exciting plans and I hope you will all get involved.

Injecting some colour to the town
During this national emergency the crafters have certainly brought some colour to our town.

There are so many great ideas for the arch decoration and it’s so wonderful to see all the artwork that has been created in and around our town, and in your homes which we hope we will display at a later date.

Tuesday, 7th July, 2020 8:46am

By

