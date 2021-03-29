Easter Card competition winners share what they’re ‘most looking forward to doing after Covid-19’

Peter Shreeve from the Isle of Wight National Education Union (NEU) shares this latest news. In his own words. Ed

The NEU district sponsored Easter Card Design Competition “What am I most looking forward to doing after Covid-19?” was a huge success.

We were expecting to be astounded by the imagination of pupils and the things they were looking forward to experiencing again. We were not disappointed.

Strong emotions and desires

Entries were colourful, drawn with crayons or felt tips. There were digital and Origami designs, paintings and even one creation with material. Strong emotions and desires were reflected in so many messages alongside the designs and it is a great shame, that all of these cannot be shared.

This included the obvious – missing family members and friends, holidays, trips to adventure parks, beaches and restaurants and the simple pleasure of going shopping, even to a car boot event.

Personal wishes

It also included the very personal – from waiting to collect a beloved pet, stuck on the mainland to collecting a long ago earned football medal and having his photo taken with his team – all made impossible with the arrival of the virus.

A wide selection of entries can be seen in this short film below. Apologies, we couldn’t include all work, although we tried.

The winners

Each of the three winners received a certificate, gift cards, an NEU bag and of course, a chocolate Easter egg. In addition, they received five copies of their own design as cards.

Primary winner Eleanor Green from Broadlea

After being in front of a computer screen for so long during this pandemic, they are encouraged to write personally in the old-fashioned way rather than digitally and send to family and friends.

Special school winners Leland, Angel and Jack from St. George’s

Extra cards from the nine winning entries have been printed allowing the local NEU district to send them to the President and General Secretaries of the NEU as well as to various councillors, the MP and members of the Local Authority (Isle of Wight and Hampshire), who collectively have worked so hard with us over the last year to the advantage of all young people and education staff.

Secondary winners – Abigail Warner and Eve Fleming from Ryde Academy

Thank you to everyone for all their efforts – staff, pupils and parents for sending them all in.