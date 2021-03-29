Blow for Ryde’s Rowing Regatta

News shared by Steven on behalf of Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

It has become apparent that due to the ongoing Government Covid-19 restrictions and guidance from our governing body – British Rowing – it will not be possible to go ahead with Ryde Rowing Club’s Annual Hants & Dorset ARA Championship Regatta on the planned date of Saturday, 15th May.

A problem that has been further compounded by the ongoing activities of Southern Water investigating and seeking to repair the sink hole that appeared near the Clubhouse and has caused much disruption in the area around the Clubhouse and along the seafront where the regatta takes place.

Therefore I must advise you that the Ryde R. C. Regatta will not now take place on Saturday, 15th May as scheduled.

Actively pursuing alternative dates

The Club is actively pursuing alternative dates later in the summer when the Government Covid-19 regulation may be relaxed and British Rowing gives approval for the resumption of competitions.

One possible alternative date we are considering is Saturday, 7th August.