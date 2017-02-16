‘Effective action’ to improve is being taken at College, says Ofsted

Ofsted have released their latest inspection report for Carisbrooke College today. It’s the second visit since the school was judged to ‘require improvement’.

The inspector reports that “Senior leaders and governors are taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement identified at the recent section 5 inspection in order to become a good school”.

Improvements required

In order to become a Good school, further action must be taken

evaluate improvements to teaching, learning and assessment by their impact on pupils’ progress

strengthen school improvement plans by adding measurable milestones which governors can use to evaluate the impact of actions taken by school leaders.

Improvements made

Highlights of improvement from the report include:

School leaders have built on the improvements noted during the first monitoring inspection, which took place in November 2015.

Reorganisation of the roles and responsibilities of the senior leadership team in September 2016 provided impetus for further improvement.

The Head and colleagues on the senior leadership team have seized the opportunity to drive school improvement systematically and with determination.

Efforts have continued to focus developing teaching, learning and assessment.

Monitoring shows new systems and practices have been implemented across the school in a consistent way, which has helped pupils to adjust to the changes confidently.

When school leaders identify good practice by staff and pupils, this is shared to help others learn.

There is a more open culture at the school, with staff keen to improve their skills.

Training is increasingly provided by staff with expertise within the Island Innovation Federation

The local authority has brokered a link with a teaching school on the mainland to provide further professional development for leaders and other staff in the federation.

Staff are increasingly being held to account for the progress of the pupils they teach and performance management has been strengthened During visits to classrooms, the atmosphere was purposeful and pupils were appropriately involved in a range of activities.

The Report

Full, details of the findings can be found in the report below.







Carisbrooke Ofsted Feb 2017 136012 11 (PDF)



Carisbrooke Ofsted Feb 2017 136012 11 (Text)



