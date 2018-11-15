Up to eight Isle of Wight firefighters given notice

Up to eight firefighters have been told they will not be kept on with the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service beyond the end of the year.

Those on temporary contracts were given their notice yesterday, and told their jobs would end on December 31.

The plans come just weeks after controversial changes were approved by the Isle of Wight Council cabinet that will see a revamp to the shift system, including reducing the number of whole-time firefighters crewing an engine from five to four.

The plans also suggested reducing the number of whole-time crew from 58 to 50.

Given notice yesterday

At the time, councillors said there would be no redundancies.

Chair of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), Pete Mawhood, said:

“They were given their notice yesterday. I don’t know whether it was in a letter or face to face, but they were told they weren’t needed beyond the end of the year. “I believe the number is between six and eight, which coincides with the number of posts the council were hoping to save. “We were told by management it was unlikely anything would change before January 2020.”

‘Unworkable’ situation

Mr Mawhood said the decision was ‘dreadful’ and the situation with the service had become ‘unworkable’.

He added:

“Newport and Ryde could lose an appliance. “They are setting the service up to fail so they can come in and change everything. “These guys have given up other jobs to come over here and work on temporary contracts. It was always suggested full time contracts would come with time.”

The Isle of Wight Council has been contacted for comment.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: SurrryCC under CC BY 2.0

