Firefighters give frank responses to Cabinet vote

If you followed OnTheWight’s live coverage of the Cabinet meeting last night you will have seen that members voted unanimously in favour of the plans of the ‘shift realignment’ for the Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service.

Once the unanimous vote had been taken, the 30+ firefighters that watched the meeting got up and left.

“A done deal” and “A stitch-up”

OnTheWight spoke with several firefighters after the meeting and comments in response to the decision included,

“Very concerned.”

“Angry that this has gone through.”

“A done deal before the meeting.”

“A stich-up.”

“It’s financial.”

The Cabinet member has consistently stated that the changes are not driven by cost-cutting.

Inspector’s report

During the meeting the Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart, read out the recommendation of the Scrutiny Committee, which was to not make a decision until the report from Her Majesty’s Inspector had been received (apparently due in a matter of weeks).

When OnTheWight asked firefighters why did they thought the Cabinet weren’t prepared to wait for the HMICFRS report before making a decision, one firefighter told us,

“Tig knows what is in the report. He told us.“

They also claimed that the as yet unpublished report says that Fire Service coverage on the Island “is adequate”. OnTheWight has written to Cllr Outlaw to clarify whether he has already seen the report.

No change before report received: “Absolute bullsh*t”

During the meeting, Cllr Outlaw explained that no changes to systems will be made prior to the HMICFRS report being received and findings would be integrated into the process.

OnTheWight asked firefighters their reaction to that comment, one responded that it was, “absolute bullsh*t”.

Ideas rejected

Firefighters also said they presented the Cabinet member with at least two or three different ideas for shift patterns, but they were rejected.

The vote

The motion was presented by Cllr Tig Outlaw and seconded by Cllr Clare Mosdell.

All members of the Cabinet voted in favour of the motion: