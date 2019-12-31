End the first day of 2020 at grand New Year’s Day firework display

On New Year’s Day, after the charity swims or a long walk to brush away the cobwebs of the night before, why not head to Sandown Esplanade to help celebrate the end of Sandown Carnival’s 130th Anniversary year and the start of 2020 and a new decade.

From 5.30pm Ryde Extreme Performers will be putting on their excellent fire show on the beach.

At 6pm, a grand firework display takes place from the Pier.

The event is free, but those attending are asked to give generously to the collectors to ensure the November Celebrations can return again in 2020.

Image: © Sandown Carnival Association