End the first day of 2020 at grand New Year’s Day firework display

Sandown Carnival Association celebrate the end of their 130th year with a grand firework display. All welcome

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

fireworks on the water at sandown

On New Year’s Day, after the charity swims or a long walk to brush away the cobwebs of the night before, why not head to Sandown Esplanade to help celebrate the end of Sandown Carnival’s 130th Anniversary year and the start of 2020 and a new decade.

From 5.30pm Ryde Extreme Performers will be putting on their excellent fire show on the beach.

At 6pm, a grand firework display takes place from the Pier.

The event is free, but those attending are asked to give generously to the collectors to ensure the November Celebrations can return again in 2020.

Image: © Sandown Carnival Association

Tuesday, 31st December, 2019 10:07am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nnH

Filed under: Featured, Sandown, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*