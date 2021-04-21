Enforcement complaint leads to retrospective application for oil supplier

Although it’s already been in operation for over four months, permission is being to continue using a site in East Cowes for oil distribution.

Certas Energy has submitted the application for a temporary period of a year to continue using the former garage forecourt on York Avenue, in East Cowes, as a base as planning permission is sought for a bigger fuel depot up the road in Whippingham.

Plans for permanent base at CECAMM

The energy company is looking to install three 125,000-litre tanks, an office building and a switch room close to CECAMM at the neaby technology park, to form a more permanent base (see the application details).

It took a bigger role in the Island’s fuel supply following the closure of Isle of Wight Fuels, who were also in East Cowes.

Since the closure, residents have only been able to get fuel from Certas.

Retrospective application

While the Whippingham application is determined, Certas have been using an area at York Avenue Garage, without planning permission.

Now, a retrospective application is asking to change the use of the York Avenue Garage site after work was completed in December last year, installing an access gate and fence, and has operated there ever since.

Enforcement complaint

The Isle of Wight Council confirmed in January this year, through its planning authority, it was investigating the site after receiving an enforcement complaint.

Planning documents, submitted on behalf of Certas by Trident Engineering Consultants, say the site would also house a small vehicle with a 12,000-litre wagon, which travels from the mainland to the Island.

They said the wagon would be parked at the site with the smaller vehicle distributing oil around the Island, coming back to the York Avenue site to refill.

Once the fuel distribution is completed on the Island, the vehicles would return to the mainland.

Dates unclear

Documents have not specified whether the 12-month period the company is asking for will be from when the application could be approved or from the date the site was first used, back in December.

A representative for Island Roads, acting as highways authority, said that despite visiting the site, more information is needed.

To view the proposals, 21/00552/FUL, you can view the council’s planning register. Comments will be accepted until 17th May.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed