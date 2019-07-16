Equalising pension age painful for ‘females born in the 1950s’, says MP

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely has spoken in parliament about the hardship faced by thousands of Island women who are affected by the change in legislation to equalise the state pension ages for men and women.

The new rules rules say that the women – so-called WASPIs – who were mainly born in the 1950s, cannot claim a state pension until 66 when they had over many years been told they would be eligible at 60.

Seely:

Speaking during oral questions to the Minister for Women and Equalities, Bob said:

“Equalising the pension age has been very painful. We understand the reasons why, but it is very painful for many of my constituents, females born in the 1950s. “What has the Minister’s department done to mitigate against this and what more can be done in future to avoid hardship for that age group?”

Quince: Welfare system continues to provide a safety net

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Will Quince, said:

“My honourable friend is a strong advocate for his constituents on the Isle of Wight. “This government has already introduced transitional arrangements costing £1.1 billion. This concession reduced the proposed increase in state pension age for over 450,000 men and women and means that no woman will see her pension age change by more than 18 months relative to the original 1995 act timetable. “For those experiencing hardship the welfare system continues to provide a safety net with a range of benefits tailored to individual circumstances.”

10,000 Island women affected

Approximately 10,000 Island women are affected by the changes. After the question Bob said: