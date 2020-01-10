Escape to the Country features Isle of Wight success story

Still available on BBC iPlayer, the latest episode of Escape to the Country features a couple who settled in Shanklin and set up a holiday business for families with autism

As we were writing yesterday about two programmes featuring the Isle of Wight coming on our TVs next week, an episode of Escape to the Country set on the Island was being screening on the BBC.

In this latest episode Jonnie Irwin revisits the Isle of Wight as he is reunited with a house-hunting couple from 2011.

Grand ambitions realised
Colin and Elaine had grand ambitions to carve out a new life for themselves and their youngest son, whilst tapping into the Island’s tourist trade.

As you’ll see from the programme, through a lot of hard work and determination, they succeeded.

Spectrum Breaks
The couple bought a 22-bedroom hotel, which they’ve spent over four years renovating and transforming, now offering holidays for families who have children with autism.

The programme is a fantastic advert for the Island, showing the beautiful landscape and stunning coastlines. Well done to Elaine and Colin for what they’ve achieved and the value it brings to the Island.

Watch the Isle of Wight version on BBC iPlayer.

