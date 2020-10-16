Events OnTheWight now listing virtual events: Find out about (or add yours) today

When Covid-19 hit the UK back in March, thousands of events planned across the Isle of Wight over the following months had to be cancelled and venues close their doors.

Seven months later and events are now starting to be posted to our event listings site, Events OnTheWight once again. If you are hosting an event, be that physical or virtual, do make sure you sign up for a free account to add your listing. Despite the drop in the number of events over the past few months, the traffic to the site is still very good.

Venues reopening

Some venues were fortunate to be able to reopen to the public a couple of months ago – with the necessary Covid-19 measures in place – and continue offering their services, be that art centres such as Quay Arts, or galleries like Dimbola.

Next week sees Brading Roman Villa reopen its doors to the public (see the Website to book timed slots) and the Museum of Island History reopened its doors on Tuesdays and Thursdays from last week.

Virtual events

The Covid-19-pandemic has forced some people to change the way they socialise and many online/virtual events have taken place since March, with some being listed on our event listing site.

If you have made the decision to remain distanced from others, check out the listings for virtual events.

You can also help spread the word, the more people who know about Events OnTheWight, the more listings will be added.