Museum of Island History reopens this week: Only £1 entry charge

The Museum of Island History is set to re-open later this week.

The museum, located in Newport’s historic Guildhall, provides an introduction to the incredible history of the Isle of Wight.

Visitors can view some of the Island’s latest archaeological finds, find out about Garibaldi’s connection to the Isle of Wight and view the current temporary exhibition ‘A Tale of Two Shipwrecks’.

Entry just £1 per person

The museum will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8th October, between 10am and 1pm.

Admission is just £1 per person.

Covid-19 measures

The museum has introduced a number of measures to help keep visitors safe. These include:

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings while in the museum and shop area.

Numbers will be limited within the museum.

Names and contact details of the lead member of your party will be collected for the purposes of NHS Track and Trace. A QR code will also be on site so that visitors can record their visit on mobile devices.

A one way system is in place.

Interactive exhibits have been removed and covered. For families there is a free artefact activity pack to take home.

For more information, visit the council’s Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, Ed