Exciting new plans for the Columbine Building revealed

Jules Wright, Tracy Reardon and Sharon Lake from the

East Cowes Arts and Culture Group share this exciting news. Ed

The East Cowes Arts and Culture Group have a vision and are exploring the potential for a Centre of Excellence in Science, Technology, Innovation by bringing an arts and cultural experience to the Columbine Building in East Cowes.

Whilst in full support of the building being utilised for employment it has been widely publicised that the marine industry currently housed there will be relocated to Kingston Marine Park.

Long-term business case needed

As part of the East Cowes Regeneration Project Team the group have been informed that a long term business case for the building will need to be conducted.

They firmly believe that this alternative opportunity should be seriously considered and explored as a viable, alternative option in the event of any future proposals for residential development of the Columbine building.

Part of the V&A museum group

They would like to propose for consideration, that the magnificent industrial Columbine Building on East Cowes historic waterfront, is used as an arts/cultural community resource as part of the V&A museum group.

“A recent development opportunity has emerged on the waterfront that we feel has the potential to become the perfect destination, we would like to initiate talks with the V&A Museum, Kensington in order to bring the V&A East Cowes to life. “With its obvious links to Queen Victoria’s beloved Osborne House and Prince Albert, who helped to spark an era of technical innovation in mid 1800s, there is the potential to create a unique experience here on the Island as part of the Medina Valley regeneration.”

Expression of interest being sought

Having received unanimous local support they are now looking for expressions of interest and support from the IWC and possible stakeholders, which will enable them to initiate conversations with the V&A museum and other potential partners.

For further information regards the proposal you can contact the East Cowes Arts & Culture Group by emailing ecartculture@outlook.com