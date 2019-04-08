Residents take part in Great British Spring Clean

82 residents from East Cowes turned out on Saturday morning and evening to take part in the Great British Spring Clean.



The event was organised by local team FAECES (Fight Against Environmental Contamination of Estuaries and Seafronts) under the auspices of Surfers Against Sewage and with encouragement from CPRE.

Residents on the early evening litter pick

Locals, aged between five to 85, all joined in and cleaned the beach, esplanade, playgrounds and woods.

Kids taking part in the Great British Spring Clean

Town councillors got stuck in too

The Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love said,

“Thank you for all who supported the litter pick and it was good to see all the town councillors present.”