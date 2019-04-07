Project to improve safety for boats including ferries at Cowes completed

Boat owners coming in and out of the Medina at Cowes will be pleased to hear that the entrance/exit to the Solent has received / completed three months work improve harbour safety, even at low ride.



Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC) has completed a new, dredged Eastern Channel to the right of the new breakwater as you look from the Island.



The dredging work at the mouth of the Medina designed to separate small pleasure craft and commercial traffic has been completed.



The channel was previously usable by some craft that don’t extend deep into the water, or other craft at higher tides.



Diagram of the new dredged all tide Eastern Channel at Cowes Harbour

Now dredged, small craft, up to 20m in length, approaching from or departing to the north or east can now use the Cowes Harbour Eastern Channel and avoid the busy main harbour entrance.



This will aid in keeping small craft from the larger commercial vessels that will continue to use the main channel (known in sailing terms as the Inner Fairway).



The 35 metre wide Eastern Channel is dredged to 2.25 metres even at low tide.



For a detailed view of what has occurred and how the new layout works, CHC have a page holding all of the info including buoyage, navigation light characteristics, safety and navigation information. It’s also essential reading for all mariners.





Eastern Channel

The dredging works to construct the Eastern Channel were started in January 2019 by CHC’s contractor Jenkins Marine, and the project completed on time and as planned, before the close of the MMO (Marine Management Organisation) consented window that ran to the end of March. The dredging could only be done over the winter due to the presence of eel grass beds off East Cowes.

McIntosh: Impressive performance

Capt. Stuart McIntosh, Cowes Harbour Master, said:

