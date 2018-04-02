Photos and Aerial Video: Another major landslide in East Cowes

Following the landslide in Spring 2014, the esplanade at East Cowes has now suffered a second major landslide, which according to the local councillor is about 12 metres wide.

East Cowes Landslip April 2018

East Cowes Esplanade suffered another major landslip on Saturday night.

Isle of Wight councillor for the area, Cllr Karl Love tells OnTheWight that the latest landslide is around 12 metres wide, once again having covered and blocked the road.

He also says that some cracking sounds are being heard and warns dog walkers to stay out of the woods.

This landslide follows the one the took place in April 2014 and just a few hundred metres from the planned redevelopment of grounds at Norris Castle.

Landslide on East Cowes Esplanade
Landslide on East Cowes Esplanade

Our thanks to Mike Collins for sharing these excellent aerial images and video, taken earlier today. They really give a sense of the extent of damage.

East Cowes Landslip April 2018
East Cowes Landslip April 2018

East Cowes Landslip April 2018

East Cowes Landslip April 2018

East Cowes Landslip April 2018

East Cowes Landslip April 2018

East Cowes Landslip April 2018

East Cowes Landslip April 2018

East Cowes Landslip April 2018

East Cowes Landslip April 2018

East Cowes Landslip April 2018

East Cowes Slip from Mike Collins on Vimeo.

The road has been closed and residents are advised to stay clear of the landslip.

This further landslip is a dangerous disgrace to the IW Council Coastal Protection Officers. Their publication “West Wight Coastal Flood and Erosion Risk Management Strategy” dated November 2014 Section 2.6 SMZ6 refers to the previous landslip in April 2014. Absolutely no remedial works have been undertaken and now the sea wall protecting the beautiful Esplanade is under even more physical pressure which it cannot withstand indefinitely. Something… Read more »
Vote Up12-4Vote Down
2, April 2018 5:10 pm
Rupert Besley

I would think that, with the rainfall we’ve had in recent weeks, there was a considerable risk of sudden slippage around the Island coastline over coming months, as the water works its way down to different types of geological formation. I hope walkers will give a wide berth to cliff edges, above and below, and keep a respectful distance away, bearing in mind the possible dangers.

Vote Up20Vote Down
2, April 2018 6:42 pm
