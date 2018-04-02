Photos and Aerial Video: Another major landslide in East Cowes

East Cowes Esplanade suffered another major landslip on Saturday night.

Isle of Wight councillor for the area, Cllr Karl Love tells OnTheWight that the latest landslide is around 12 metres wide, once again having covered and blocked the road.

He also says that some cracking sounds are being heard and warns dog walkers to stay out of the woods.

This landslide follows the one the took place in April 2014 and just a few hundred metres from the planned redevelopment of grounds at Norris Castle.





Our thanks to Mike Collins for sharing these excellent aerial images and video, taken earlier today. They really give a sense of the extent of damage.





East Cowes Slip from Mike Collins on Vimeo.

The road has been closed and residents are advised to stay clear of the landslip.

